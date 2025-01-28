Modi to visit US in Feb, says Trump

Washington, Jan 28: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely visit the White House in February. Speaking to reporters at a Florida airport on January 28, Trump emphasized the strong relationship between India and the United States.

President Trump, who assumed office as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi yesterday.

In a social media post, Modi stated, “Delighted to speak with my friend Donald Trump. Congratulated him on his historic victory for a second term.”

During his interaction with the press, Trump mentioned, “I had a long conversation with Prime Minister Modi. He is expected to visit the White House next month, in February. We have a great relationship with India.”