DMK MPs to meet in Chennai tomorrow

The DMK MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene for a meeting tomorrow at Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai.

In a statement issued by DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan, it was announced that the meeting will be held under the leadership of DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. All MPs have been instructed to attend without fail.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussions on the upcoming Union Budget session for the financial year 2025-2026. The meeting is expected to focus on key issues to be raised during the budget session and strategies for parliamentary proceedings.