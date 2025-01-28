Man hacked to death in Srirangam Temple parking lot

Trichy, Jan 28: A gruesome murder in the parking area of Srirangam Temple has left devotees in shock. A 32-year-old man named Anbu, returning home after a gym session, was brutally attacked and killed by a gang of six.

The assailants reportedly chased Anbu and hacked him to death, causing panic in the temple premises. Preliminary reports suggest that Anbu was an associate of rowdy Dileep, indicating a possible gang rivalry as the motive.

Police have taken possession of the body and are investigating the incident. Meanwhile, relatives of the victim staged a road blockade near Trichy Government Hospital, demanding justice.