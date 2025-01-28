NIA conducts raids in Chennai and Sirkazhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted surprise raids at 20 locations across Chennai and Sirkazhi, including 15 houses in Thirumullaivasal village of Sirkazhi Taluk, Mayiladuthurai district.

The raids began early in the morning around 3 AM, with NIA officials arriving in multiple vehicles. Divided into teams, they searched residences in areas such as Thirumullaivasal Main Road, Nadutheru, MGR Nagar, and Ellaikatti Eripu Street.

Houses belonging to individuals including Amir, Nabeen, Basith, Faisal, Imran, and Faizur Ali were searched as part of the operation. According to sources, the raids are based on information obtained during the investigation of an earlier case.

Officials seized items such as laptops, mobile phones, pen drives, and other documents from several residences in the Thirumullaivasal area. Simultaneously, NIA teams conducted searches at five locations in Chennai as part of the operation.

The raids are ongoing, and further details are awaited.