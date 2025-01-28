Gold price drops by Rs 240 per sovereign

The price of gold in Chennai witnessed a decline of Rs 240 per sovereign on Tuesday, January 28. The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 60,080 per sovereign.

Gold price per gram has also decreased by Rs 30, bringing the cost to Rs 7,510.

Last week, gold prices reached an all-time high, surpassing the Rs 60,000 mark. The price climbed to Rs 60,200 on January 22 and further increased to Rs 60,440 on January 24. After remaining stable for three days, it slightly dropped to Rs 60,320 on January 27 before today’s reduction.

Meanwhile, silver prices have remained stable at Rs 104 per gram.