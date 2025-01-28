Dense fog triggers vehicle collision near city

Sriperumbudur, Jan 28: A chain collision involving five vehicles due to poor visibility from dense fog left seven people injured and resulted in the death of a cow near Sriperumbudur on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.

The incident began when a car heading towards Poonamallee struck a cow, lost control, and crashed into a highway barrier. Another car, unable to stop in time, collided with the first car.

Shortly afterward, two private factory buses and a truck carrying empty bottles traveling behind the cars collided in succession.

Seven individuals traveling in the cars and buses sustained injuries and were rushed to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the incident, and commuters have been advised to exercise caution during low visibility conditions.

Heavy fog was observed in areas like Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road. The fog was so dense that it resembled smoke, making the roads barely visible. Vehicle drivers were forced to turn on their headlights while driving.

As a consequence of the heavy fog, train services in Chennai were delayed. The Cheran Express, Nellai, and Muthunagar trains arrived in Chennai 20 minutes late due to the fog. Suburban electric train services were also affected.