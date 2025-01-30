Trump pauses foreign assistance to Pakistan

Washington, Jan 30: The US has temporarily suspended foreign assistance to Pakistan for re-evaluation following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, according to a media report on Tuesday. Washington, Jan 30: The US has temporarily suspended foreign assistance to Pakistan for re-evaluation following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, according to a media report on Tuesday.

This move has instantly stopped a number of important United States Agency For International Development (USAID) projects in Pakistan, including the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), which is the flagship programme to promote cultural heritage preservation and protection, the Geo News reported.

According to the US embassy here, the AFCP fund “helps protect historic buildings, archaeological sites, museum collections, and traditional cultural expressions like indigenous languages and crafts around the world”.

Quoting an unnamed official at the US Consulate in Karachi, the report said the US has paused Pakistan’s foreign assistance for re-evaluation as per the executive order issued by Trump.

Five projects related to the energy sector have also come to a halt as a result of this decision, the report said.

They are Power Sector Improvement Activity, Pakistan Private Sector Energy Activity, Energy Sector Advisory Services Project, Clean Energy Loan Portfolio Guarantee Program and Pakistan Climate Financing Activity.