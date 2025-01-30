Trump seeks Musk’s help to bring Sunita Williams from space

Billionaire Elon Musk has said that US President Donald Trump had asked him to facilitate the return of the two Boeing Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been on the space station since June 2024, as soon as possible.

The SpaceX CEO claimed that it was “terrible” that the pair were left “stranded” at the International Space Station (ISS) by former President Joe Biden’s administration for so long, even though NASA had already roped in SpaceX months ago to return both astronauts as part of its Crew-9 mission.

The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible. We will do so, Musk said in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that SpaceX will “soon” begin a mission to repatriate two American astronauts who have been stranded for months on the International Space Station.