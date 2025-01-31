‘India’s progress at triple speed’

New Delhi, Jan 31: The first budget session of the year commenced today (Jan 31) with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint session of Parliament. Before her speech, she was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the cavalry guards, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed her to the Parliament.

In her speech, President Murmu expressed pride in India’s rapid development, stating, “India’s economy, digital sector, agriculture, and new reforms are progressing at three times the speed. The government is committed to ensuring growth for every Indian.”

At the beginning of her address, she extended condolences to those who lost their lives during the Maha Kumbh Mela and paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, calling his demise a great loss to the nation.

President Murmu highlighted several key initiatives undertaken by the central government, particularly for the welfare of farmers. She stated that ₹41,000 crore has been provided to farmers so far. Additionally, six crore senior citizens above the age of 70 have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat health scheme. She emphasized that millions have been lifted out of poverty under the current administration.

She also pointed out significant legal reforms, including the Waqf Board amendments and the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy, which are being implemented for a more streamlined governance system. She asserted that India’s growth is at an unprecedented pace, ensuring empowerment for middle-class citizens, women, and the underprivileged. The Make in India initiative has also played a crucial role in creating more employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking about India’s digital advancements, she noted that the country has made remarkable progress in digital payments and technological innovations. The Khelo India program continues to benefit young athletes, and the government has accelerated indigenous satellite launch projects in the space sector.

The President further emphasized that the government is committed to supporting small businesses as a part of its economic strategy. Over 30 crore people have benefited from government-provided advisory services through telecommunication platforms.

With these transformative initiatives, President Murmu reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to making India a stronger, self-reliant, and rapidly developing nation.