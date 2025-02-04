Silambarasan TR’s next with Ashwath Marimuthu titled God of Love

Silambarasan TR is set to collaborate with Oh My Kadavule fame director Ashwath Marimuthu for his next film, which has now been officially titled God of Love. The movie, produced by AGS Entertainment, was previously referred to as AGS 27. Interestingly, the title God of Love serves as the English translation of Manmadhan, STR’s 2004 cult hit, further fueling excitement among his fans. Silambarasan TR is set to collaborate with Oh My Kadavule fame director Ashwath Marimuthu for his next film, which has now been officially titled God of Love. The movie, produced by AGS Entertainment, was previously referred to as AGS 27. Interestingly, the title God of Love serves as the English translation of Manmadhan, STR’s 2004 cult hit, further fueling excitement among his fans.

According to reports, God of Love will resonate with the themes and essence of STR’s past blockbuster films like Dum, Vallavan, and Manmadhan, but adapted to match contemporary sensibilities. This has sparked speculation that the film may carry nostalgic references or a similar tone to these popular hits.

The film is planned as Silambarasan’s 51st project and is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2026. Director Ashwath Marimuthu is currently busy with another project under AGS Entertainment titled Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, making God of Love his second collaboration with the production house.

Silambarasan TR was last seen in Pathu Thala, directed by Obeli Krishna. His 48th film, directed by Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame Desingh Periyasamy under Rajinikanth’s RKFI banner, is still under wraps, with no clarity on whether it will be a two-part venture.

The actor recently launched his own production company, Atman Cine Arts, on his 42nd birthday, under which he will produce his milestone 50th film. Meanwhile, Parking director Ramkumar Balakrishnan has been roped in to helm STR’s 49th project.