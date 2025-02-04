Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan Wraps Up Filming

Actor Vishnu Vishal has completed filming his much-anticipated cop thriller Aaryan, directed by Praveen K. The makers recently shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, offering glimpses of intense action sequences and officially announcing the shoot wrap.

When Aaryan was first announced, director Praveen K revealed that the story follows a young police officer, played by Vishnu Vishal, as he investigates a series of murders occurring over five days. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath as a TV anchor and Vaani Kapoor as a forensic expert, both playing crucial roles in the investigative narrative. Filmmaker-turned-actor Selvaraghavan has also been cast in a significant role, adding to the film’s intrigue.

During the course of production, Aaryan underwent a key technical change, with Harish Kannan stepping in as the cinematographer, replacing Vishnu Subhash. The film’s music is composed by Sam CS, while San Lokesh handles the editing.

Aaryan is written by Manu Anand, who previously directed Vishnu Vishal’s FIR. The film is backed by Vishnu Vishal Studioz and is set for a grand release in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. However, the official release date is yet to be announced.

With its intense plot and strong cast, Aaryan is expected to be a gripping crime thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Fans eagerly await more updates, including a trailer and release date announcement.