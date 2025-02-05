Varun Chakravarthy added to India’s ODI squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) added spinner Varun Chakravarthy to the ODI squad for the three-match series against England, starting February 6. The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 4, hours after he was seen training with the Rohit Sharma-led team at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Varun Chakaravarthy to India’s squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against England,” the BCCI said, confirming Varun joined the squad in Nagpur.

India will now have five spinners in the 16-man squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Chakravarthy.

Varun was in stellar form in the recently-concluded T20I series against England, which India won 4-1. Varun took 14 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, in 4 matches to win the Player of the Series award.