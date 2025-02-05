Maldives plans to woo 3,00,000 Indian tourists on 2025

The Maldives government has set a target of attracting 3,00,000 Indian tourists in 2025 after their number went from top 35place in 2023 to sixth in 2024 following the strained relations between Male and New Delhi.

Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism’s statistics shows that Maldives received 20,46,615 visitors in 2024 compared to 18,78,543 tourist arrivals in 2023. China occupied the top slot followed by Russia in 2024 as Indian tourists shunned away till about October last year with the number slowly rising after that.

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) chairman Abdulla Ghiyas told a local news portal Adhadhu on Monday that monthly events will be held in India to achieve the goal to attract 3,00,000 tourists.