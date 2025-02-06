22 hospitalized due to food poisoning in Madurai hotel

Madurai: In a shocking incident, 22 people, including a three-year-old girl, were hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning after consuming grilled chicken from a hotel near Thenkarai Bridge in Chozhavandhan, Madurai.

According to the report, a man named Prasanna and his 10 friends dined at the hotel and soon experienced dizziness. Additionally, 12 more individuals, including a toddler, developed severe health issues after consuming food from the same establishment. All of them suffered from vomiting and diarrhea and were promptly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team of officials, including Health Department Supervisor Muthuraj, Health Inspectors Satheesh and Bhoopan Chakravarthy, and Food Safety Officer Rajkumar, conducted an inspection of the restaurant. Their investigation revealed serious health violations, including the improper use of polythene materials in food preparation.

As an immediate measure, authorities imposed a fine of ₹4,000 on the hotel, and food samples were collected for further testing at Madurai Medical College. Meanwhile, the Sholavandan police have launched an investigation into the matter.