Vidaamuyarchi – Review

Road rage

Ajith Kumar returns to the silver screen after two years with Vidaamuyarchi, a stylish yet brooding crime thriller that takes inspiration from the American classic Breakdown. Under the direction of Magizh Thirumeni, the film attempts to inject fresh layers into the narrative, blending raw emotions with pulse-pounding action. While it succeeds in parts, it falls short of being a gripping edge-of-the-seat experience.

The film follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar) and Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), an ideal couple whose picture-perfect life in Azerbaijan begins to crumble. As Kayal decides to walk away from their twelve-year-long relationship, Arjun convinces her to take one last road trip to Tbilisi—a journey that soon turns into a nightmare.

Their paths cross with a gang of reckless youngsters and a seemingly helpful duo, Rakshith (Arjun) and Deepika (Regina Cassandra). But as the layers peel away, Arjun realizes he’s been ensnared in a dangerous game where Kayal has been kidnapped for ransom. What follows is a desperate, adrenaline-fueled battle against a ruthless criminal network in an unfamiliar land.

Unlike his usual mass-hero avatars, Ajith embraces a character that is vulnerable, stripped of grandiose punch dialogues and over-the-top heroism. This calculated restraint works in his favor, adding an emotional depth that sets Vidaamuyarchi apart from conventional action thrillers. Trisha, with her effortless charm, provides the right emotional anchor, making Kayal a character worth rooting for.

However, where Vidaamuyarchi falters is its pacing. The first half unfolds in a leisurely manner, establishing the relationship dynamics but testing the patience of action-thirsty fans. The screenplay takes its time before plunging into the heart of the conflict, leaving a noticeable lull in the momentum.

If the first half is a slow burn, the second half is an explosion of relentless action. Ajith steps into full-blown combat mode, delivering high-octane sequences one after the other. His action choreography is slick, his screen presence magnetic, and his rage electrifying.

Om Prakash’s cinematography is a visual treat, capturing the vast and breathtaking landscapes of Azerbaijan with finesse. Anirudh’s background score does its best to add intensity, though the film would have benefitted from a more immersive soundtrack. Editor N Srikanth, however, could have wielded a sharper blade to trim unnecessary sequences, ensuring a tighter narrative.

Vidaamuyarchi is an ambitious attempt that offers Ajith in a refreshing avatar, backed by strong visuals and a gripping premise. Magizh Thirumeni succeeds in giving Breakdown a Tamil twist.

For Ajith fans, Vidaamuyarchi is a feast worth indulging in, even if it’s not a masterpiece.