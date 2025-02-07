Centre neglecting State’s needs: CM

Tirunelveli:

At a government event in Tirunelveli, CM Stalin inaugurated 24 completed projects worth ₹1,060.76 crore, including the Tamirabarani-Nambiyar-Karumeniyar river linkage project and 768 high-rise apartments built at Reddiyarpatti for ₹85.63 crore. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for 20 new projects worth ₹309.05 crore, including a Mega Food Park at Gangaikondan SIPCOT with an investment of ₹77.02 crore. Welfare assistance worth ₹167 crore was also distributed to 75,151 beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, CM Stalin hailed Tirunelveli as a land of historical pride, playing a crucial role in Tamil Nadu’s heritage. He noted that the southern and northern entrances of Nellaiyappar Temple were opened only under the DMK government and assured that the Silver Chariot at the temple would be operational by November.

He also highlighted Tirunelveli’s rich history, dating back to the Pandya, Chola, and British eras, and pointed out that archaeological findings prove paddy cultivation existed on the banks of the Porunai River 3,700 years ago. He further announced that the Porunai Exhibition would be set up by April to showcase the region’s cultural and historical richness.

Taking a swipe at the Central Government, CM Stalin criticized the lack of financial support for Tamil Nadu and accused them of repeatedly neglecting the state’s needs. He remarked that while Tirunelveli was once famous for its halwa (a traditional sweet), the “halwa” (deception) from the Central Government has now become more prominent.

He dismissed opposition criticisms, stating that he would not waste time responding to baseless accusations and asserted that “toxic elements will disappear over time.”

CM Stalin’s visit reaffirmed the DMK government’s commitment to Tirunelveli’s development, strengthening its historical, cultural, and economic significance in Tamil Nadu.