Man held for sexually harassing pregnant woman in moving train

Vellore: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was allegedly sexually harassed and pushed from a moving train near K.V. Kuppam in Vellore district. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Hemaraj, a resident of Pooncholai village.

The victim, a four-month pregnant woman from Avinashi, Tiruppur district, was traveling on a train from Coimbatore to Tirupati. While the train was passing K.V. Kuppam in Vellore, she went to the restroom, where she was allegedly sexually harassed by a man who had boarded the train at Jolarpettai. When the woman screamed for help, a scuffle broke out between the accused and other passengers.

Shockingly, it was reported that the man pushed the pregnant woman off the moving train, causing injuries to her hands and legs. The police launched an investigation and, after gathering evidence, arrested Hemaraj from Pooncholai village.

Rising Crimes Against Women

The incident has sparked outrage, with locals and activists demanding strict action to curb increasing crimes against women. Many have urged authorities to implement stronger safety measures in public transport to prevent such horrific incidents in the future.

The police are conducting further investigations, and the accused is expected to face severe legal action under relevant sections of the law.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has strongly condemned the horrific incident in which a pregnant woman was allegedly sexually harassed and pushed off a moving train near K.V. Kuppam in Vellore district.

In his official statement, EPS expressed shock and outrage over the incident, stating,

“The news that a pregnant woman was not only sexually harassed but also pushed off a moving train when she tried to resist is deeply disturbing. Women in Tamil Nadu are no longer safe—neither on the streets, nor in schools, colleges, workplaces, and now not even in trains. This is an utter disgrace.”

He further criticized the ruling DMK government, accusing it of failing to ensure women’s safety.

“The so-called ‘Dravidian Model’ government has completely neglected women’s safety. Heinous crimes like these continue to occur due to the government’s apathy. Such heartless criminals who commit these atrocities, even against pregnant women, must face the harshest legal punishment immediately,” he added.

Call for Action

EPS urged the government to take strong measures to curb crimes against women and ensure stricter law enforcement. The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, with demands for justice and better safety provisions in public transport. The police investigation is ongoing, and the accused has been taken into custody.