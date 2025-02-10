Donald Trump revokes Biden’s security clearances

The White House announced on its X account that it is revoking President Joe Biden’s security clearances and halting his daily intelligence briefings, citing concerns over his ability to handle sensitive information.

The statement also referenced a 2021 decision by Biden to limit former President Donald Trump’s access to classified details, setting a precedent that has now been extended to Biden himself.

The White House stated in a post on X, “There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings. He set this precedent in 2021 when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents. The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from “poor memory” and, even in his “prime,” could not be trusted with sensitive information. I will always protect our National Security -JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”