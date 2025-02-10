Sweden plans stricter gun laws after shooting

The Swedish government has announced plans to tighten firearm regulations and enhance school security following a deadly school shooting in Orebro.

The tragic event raises pressing concerns about gun legislation, according to a government statement on Friday. The statement stressed the need for stricter measures in the wake of the violence.

The shooting occurred at noon on Tuesday at Risbergska Skolan, an educational center primarily for adults in central Sweden, leaving 11 people dead, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the first school shooting in Sweden since 1961. While previous incidents of fatal school violence have occurred, they were mainly carried out with knives, Swedish media reported.