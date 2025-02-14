All eyes on IT reforms 

The new Income Tax Bill 2025, scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2026, is set to foster a more transparent and taxpayer-friendly environment, representing a historic milestone in India’s tax landscape, industry experts said on Thursday.

The Bill represents a significant overhaul of India’s tax legislation, marking a pivotal shift towards simplification and modernisation of the Income-Tax Act of 1961.

The Bill, which spans into 622 pages, reduces the complexity of the 1961 Act and replaces intricate legal jargons with clear and straightforward language.

“Another notable aspect of the Bill is the strategic use of tables and formulas, which will help simplify interpretation of the provisions. The Bill aims to minimise disputes and litigation while enhancing taxpayer certainty,” said Himanshu Parekh, Partner, Tax, KPMG in India.