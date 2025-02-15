Kavin’s Kiss promises a romantic drama

After Bloody Beggar, actor Kavin is set to charm audiences once again with his next film, Kiss. Touted as a romantic drama, the film marks the directorial debut of choreographer Satish Krishnan.

The teaser of Kiss introduces Kavin’s character as a man who is averse to public displays of affection, particularly kissing. He finds himself constantly disturbed by couples sharing intimate moments and even goes to the extent of disrupting them. Despite being ridiculed, he remains firm in his views, setting the stage for an intriguing and unconventional love story.

Actress Preeti Asrani plays the female lead, while the ever-entertaining VTV Ganesh takes on a prominent role. The film’s screenplay and dialogues are penned by Satish Krishnan, with additional contributions from Mugil and R Savari Muthu.

On the technical front, Dinesh Subbarayan and Rambo Vimal handle the stunt sequences, with Peter Hein lending his expertise to the action choreography. The film’s music is composed by Jen Martin, featuring lyrics by Vishnu Edavan, Ashique AR, and Venu Selvan.

Romeo Pictures, with Raahul as its producer, is backing Kiss. This marks Kavin’s fifth film as a lead, following his performances in Lift, Dada, Star, and Bloody Beggar.With an engaging premise and a talented team behind it, Kiss promises to be a refreshing take on romance, exploring relationships with humor and depth.