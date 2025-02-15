Sanath and Madonna Sebastian to star in Heartin

Speaking about the film, director Kishore Kumar shared, “Heartin is a rom-com that strikes an interesting balance between romance and humor. We are crafting a film that will appeal to audiences of all kinds.” The shoot is nearly 80% complete, with filming locations spanning Chennai, Jaipur, and Ooty.

The film is produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts, with Mukes handling the cinematography, Rajesh Murugesan composing the music, and Barath Vikraman in charge of editing. While details about the plot and additional cast members are yet to be revealed, the film is in its final stages of production and is set for a summer 2025 theatrical release.

Sanath, last seen in a full-fledged role in Mahaan, also appeared in the anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa in the segment The Mask. He recently made cameo appearances in Jigarthanda Double X and Demonte Colony 2.Madonna Sebastian, who played Vijay’s twin sister in Leo, was recently seen in Jolly O Gymkhana, alongside Abhirami and Prabhudeva. She also has Madhavan’s Adhirshtasaali lined up for release.