Uyir Pathikkama song from Karthi’s Va Vaathiyar Released

The first single, 'Uyir Pathikkama', along with its lyrical video, from Karthi's upcoming film Va Vaathiyar has been officially released, creating a buzz among fans.

Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, Va Vaathiyar features an ensemble cast, including Karthi, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Krithi Shetty, and G. M. Sundar in key roles. George Williams has handled the cinematography, while Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music. The film’s production design is led by T. R. K. Kiran, with Vetri handling the editing. Action sequences have been choreographed by Anl Arasu, and the film is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner.

The film’s teaser, released earlier, garnered over seven million views, setting a record and heightening expectations for the movie.

The first song, ‘Uyir Pathikkama’, penned by lyricist Vivek, is a mesmerizing composition featuring vocals by Vijay Narain, Adithya Ravindran, and Santhosh Narayanan. Known for his trendsetting music in Tamil cinema, Santhosh Narayanan has once again captivated audiences with his unique sound.With an engaging teaser and now a trending song, Va Vaathiyar is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases, promising a compelling mix of action, drama, and chart-topping music.