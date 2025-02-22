Bottom Spread

Dubai, Feb 22: A highly anticipated clash awaits cricket fans as arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While India looks to secure a spot in the semifinals, Pakistan is under immense pressure to keep their campaign alive after a disappointing start to the tournament. Dubai, Feb 22: A highly anticipated clash awaits cricket fans as arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While India looks to secure a spot in the semifinals, Pakistan is under immense pressure to keep their campaign alive after a disappointing start to the tournament.

India enters the game with confidence, having registered a composed six-wicket victory over Bangladesh. In contrast, Pakistan is on the back foot following a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match. Although the intensity surrounding the fixture isn’t as electrifying as in previous years, the match remains a crucial encounter with significant stakes.

India in Stronger Position

India appears to have the upper hand in both form and preparation. The squad has settled in well, while Pakistan arrived in Dubai only a few days ago after their heavy loss to the Black Caps in Karachi. The last time these two sides met in a Champions Trophy match was the 2017 final, where Pakistan emerged victorious. Mohammad Rizwan and his team will be hoping to draw inspiration from that success, but they will need to elevate their performance across all departments to challenge a formidable Indian side.

Matches between India and Pakistan often come down to handling pressure, and India seems to be in a better position mentally and strategically. Captain Rohit Sharma, whose form was a concern leading up to the tournament, showed positive signs with a fluent 41-run innings against Bangladesh. His knock provided crucial momentum in India’s chase of 229, which was expertly guided by Shubman Gill’s eighth ODI century.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has significant worries, particularly regarding their batting approach. Star batter Babar Azam faced criticism for his slow-paced 64 off 90 balls in a high-scoring chase against New Zealand. His inability to accelerate put pressure on the middle order, and against India, he will need to be more proactive.

Further complicating matters, Pakistan has lost opener Fakhar Zaman due to injury, with Imam-ul-Haq replacing him in the squad. A rare positive for Pakistan was Khushdil Shah’s counter-attacking 69 in the opener, a performance that surprised even him given his recent struggles.

The bigger concern for Pakistan, however, is their bowling attack. Led by Shaheen Afridi, the Pakistani bowlers were put under pressure by New Zealand’s aggressive batting. Against India’s strong lineup, they will need to regroup quickly and deliver a disciplined performance.

For India, fast bowler Mohammed Shami has returned to form with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, proving to be a crucial asset in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Young pacer Harshit Rana has also provided valuable support. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has consistently delivered against Pakistan in ICC tournaments, will be eager to make an impact after the heartbreak of the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be hoping to prove a point, especially after India’s decision not to travel across the border for the tournament, which is otherwise being hosted in Pakistan.

As both teams prepare for Sunday’s crucial match, India appears to be in a better rhythm, while Pakistan must overcome its recent struggles to stay in contention. The game promises to be another thrilling chapter in this historic rivalry.