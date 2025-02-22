960 kg of red sandalwood seized

The Chennai police have seized 960 kg of red sandalwood logs that were illegally stored in a house near Vyasarpadi. The Chennai police have seized 960 kg of red sandalwood logs that were illegally stored in a house near Vyasarpadi.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and discovered a large quantity of red sandalwood hidden inside the residence. Following the seizure, the police arrested a suspect named Mohammed Rasool.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the red sandalwood had been smuggled from Andhra Pradesh. Authorities are now investigating further to identify other individuals involved and determine the purpose of the smuggling.

The police are probing multiple angles to uncover the complete network behind the illegal transportation and storage of red sandalwood.