Sexual assault acused Gnanasekaran detained in theft case

Gnanasekaran, who was previously arrested in connection with the Anna University sexual assault case, has now been detained in a theft case.

According to reports, the police have linked Gnanasekaran to seven theft cases in Pallikaranai. He has been taken into custody for three days, and the Pallikaranai police are currently interrogating him regarding these incidents.

Gnanasekaran was initially arrested on December 25 by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in connection with the sexual assault case. Following his arrest, he was detained under the Goondas Act based on the recommendation of the Special Investigation Team.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into his involvement in multiple criminal activities.