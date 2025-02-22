Ferry service resumes from Nagai to Sri Lanka

Nagapattinam, Feb 22: The ferry service between Nagapattinam, India, and Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka, resumed operations on Saturday, February 22, after a two-month suspension due to adverse weather conditions. Nagapattinam, Feb 22: The ferry service between Nagapattinam, India, and Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka, resumed operations on Saturday, February 22, after a two-month suspension due to adverse weather conditions.

According to a report by Daily Thanthi, the ship departed from Nagapattinam port carrying 83 passengers. The service will now operate six days a week, except on Tuesdays.

The ferry service was temporarily halted on November 18, 2024, following unfavorable weather conditions. With improved weather, authorities have decided to restart operations, offering a vital transportation link between the two regions.

Passengers can book their tickets online through www.sailsubham.com . Travelers are allowed to carry up to 10 kg of luggage, with additional charges applicable for excess baggage.

This ferry service provides a convenient and cost-effective travel option for passengers commuting between Tamil Nadu and northern Sri Lanka, strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two countries.