Ferry service resumes from Nagai to Sri Lanka

Nagapattinam, Feb 22: The ferry service between Nagapattinam, India, and Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka, resumed operations on Saturday, February 22, after a two-month suspension due to adverse weather conditions.
According to a report by Daily Thanthi, the ship departed from Nagapattinam port carrying 83 passengers. The service will now operate six days a week, except on Tuesdays.
The ferry service was temporarily halted on November 18, 2024, following unfavorable weather conditions. With improved weather, authorities have decided to restart operations, offering a vital transportation link between the two regions.
Passengers can book their tickets online through www.sailsubham.com. Travelers are allowed to carry up to 10 kg of luggage, with additional charges applicable for excess baggage.
This ferry service provides a convenient and cost-effective travel option for passengers commuting between Tamil Nadu and northern Sri Lanka, strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two countries.