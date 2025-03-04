Actor Jai teams up with debut director Babu Vijay for a romantic thriller

Actor Jai, last seen in Baby and Baby, has joined hands with debutant director Babu Vijay for his next film, which officially went on floors on Monday. The film also stars Meenakshi Govindarajan and is being produced by Babu Vijay under his BV Frames banner.

Babu Vijay, who has previously assisted A.R. Murugadoss in Sarkar and Darbar, is set to deliver a romantic thriller addressing a serious social issue, while incorporating commercial elements. According to a press statement, the film will explore unexpected life transformations, love, and betrayal, shedding light on a pressing national concern.

The film’s supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Garuda Ram, Sriman, and Aditya Kathir. The technical team features composer Girish Gopalakrishnan, cinematographer Richard M Nathan, and editor Richardson. More details, including the title and release plans, are expected soon.