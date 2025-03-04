Sundar C and Vadivelu Reunite for Gangers, Set to Release on April 24

Director-actor Sundar C is set to return to the big screen with Gangers, marking his reunion with Vadivelu after 15 years. The film, where Sundar C also plays the lead, is slated for a theatrical release on April 24.

Actress Catherine Tresa stars as the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Bagavathi Perumal, Esakki Krishnasamy, Hareesh Peradi, Mime Gopi, and Munishkanth. Sundar C and Vadivelu have previously delivered hit films like Winner, Giri, Thalainagaram, and London, with their last collaboration being Nagaram Marupakkam in 2010.

The film’s technical crew features C Sathya as the music composer, E Krishnaswamy as the cinematographer, and Praveen Antony as the editor. Produced by Khushbu and Sundar C under Avni Cinemax, the film is presented by Benzz Media Pvt Ltd and ACS Arun Kumar. Fans eagerly await this long-awaited collaboration, promising a mix of action, comedy, and entertainment.