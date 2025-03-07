ED raids continue at TASMAC Headquarters

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued its search operation for the second consecutive day today at the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) headquarters, located at the CMDA complex in Chennai’s Egmore.

The TASMAC headquarters is situated on the fourth floor of the Thalamuthu Natarajan Maligai in Egmore. The ED initiated raids on Wednesday in connection with an alleged illegal money transfer linked to liquor procurement deals. The investigation reportedly involves DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, his associate Jayamurugan, and several business entities, including TASMAC.

In addition to the TASMAC office, the ED is also conducting searches at the headquarters of SNJ, a TASMAC liquor contractor, in the Thousand Lights area of Chennai. Officials are actively scrutinizing key documents as part of their probe.

The ongoing investigation has intensified suspicions regarding financial irregularities and illicit transactions related to liquor trade operations. With the ED expanding its search to multiple offices connected to Jagathrakshakan, the probe is expected to reveal further details in the coming days.