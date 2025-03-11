Baloch Separatists Hijack Train in Pakistan, Claim Heavy Casualties and Hostages

Islamabad: A major security crisis unfolded in Pakistan’s Balochistan province as separatist militants hijacked a passenger train, the Jaffar Express, on Tuesday. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which claimed responsibility for the attack, stated that it had taken control of the train, capturing 182 hostages and killing 20 Pakistani security personnel.

Train Hijacking and Attack Details

The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express, carrying nearly 500 passengers, was ambushed after departing from Quetta. Insurgents allegedly opened fire on the train, forcing it to halt in a tunnel at a remote location. Reports indicate that the attackers derailed the train following an intense gunfight, rendering it immobile.

Government officials have confirmed the attack but have yet to provide official details regarding casualties or the status of the hostages. Local media reports suggest that authorities are struggling to establish communication with those onboard.

BLA’s Threat and Military Response

The separatist group has threatened to execute the hostages if Pakistani security forces do not withdraw from the area. In response, a large-scale military operation is underway, with aerial bombardment and ground troops deployed to rescue the passengers. However, the BLA claims to have successfully repelled initial advances by the security forces, forcing them to retreat.

This hijacking marks a significant escalation in the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, a province that has long witnessed tensions between separatist groups and the Pakistani government. The situation remains tense, with authorities racing against time to secure the release of the hostages and restore order.