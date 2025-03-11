Chennai Enjoys Respite as Sudden Showers Bring Relief from Heat

Chennai, Mar 11:

The city experienced a welcome change in weather on Tuesday morning as unexpected rainfall provided relief from the intense summer heat. Several areas across Chennai, including OMR, Purasaiwakkam, Tondiarpet, Tambaram, and Sholinganallur, recorded mild showers, bringing down temperatures slightly.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the showers were triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue in Chennai and its suburbs for the next two days.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert for the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi, warning of intense downpours.

Additionally, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts are expected to receive significant rainfall over the next 48 hours. The showers are likely to help ease the prevailing hot conditions, with daytime temperatures in Chennai hovering around 33°C to 34°C.

The IMD attributes this rainfall activity to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the southwest Bay of Bengal at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Meteorologists have advised residents to stay alert as more showers are expected in the coming days