TN MPs proved their strength: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his satisfaction over the strong stance taken by the state’s 40 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha. Addressing a public event in Chengalpattu, Stalin said, “Those who questioned what Tamil Nadu’s 40 MPs could do have received their answer yesterday.”

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function where he laid the foundation stone for new development projects worth ₹1,285 crore in Chengalpattu district. The event, held at the Collector’s Office premises, saw the CM emphasizing Tamil Nadu’s leading position in investment attraction and the empowerment of women in various fields.

Highlighting his government’s initiatives for women’s welfare, Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu has been fostering economic independence for women through schemes such as Pudhumai Pen (Innovative Women), Magalir Urimai Thogai (Women’s Rights Assistance), and Free Bus Travel for Women. He noted that women are excelling across various sectors, from the police force to sports, thanks to these progressive policies.

The Chief Minister strongly criticized Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his remarks in Parliament, where he allegedly stated that Tamil Nadu would receive ₹2,000 crore in educational funds only if it accepted the three-language policy (Hindi, Sanskrit, and English). Stalin condemned this as an attempt to impose Hindi on the state and undermine Tamil Nadu’s education system.

“They are trying to enforce the National Education Policy (NEP) in a way that would destroy the entire educational framework of Tamil Nadu. The policy is designed to systematically exclude students from education. It introduces hurdles like compulsory public exams for young children, privatization of education, and pushing higher education out of reach for economically weaker students,” Stalin stated.

He accused the Union government of trying to blackmail Tamil Nadu into accepting the NEP by linking financial assistance to compliance with the policy.

Stalin lauded the Tamil Nadu MPs for standing their ground in Parliament and forcing Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to retract his statement regarding Tamil Nadu’s educational grants.

“Even if they offer ₹10,000 crore, we will never accept this disastrous education policy. Our MPs have demonstrated that Tamil Nadu will never bow to pressure. They have proven that we are not afraid of anyone and that we will fiercely protect Tamil Nadu’s rights,” the Chief Minister declared.