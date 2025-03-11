Economic uncertainty 

In contrast, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s outright dismissal of a downturn reflects the administration’s mixed messaging. With Trump’s tariff policies creating uncertainty in financial markets, economic confidence remains fragile. His on-again, off-again trade threats against Canada, Mexico, China, and other nations have already led to stock market fluctuations and disrupted supply chains, leaving businesses hesitant to invest.

Economic growth thrives on predictability and investor confidence, both of which are undermined by uncertainty. While Trump touts a vision of economic resurgence, the lack of clear policies and conflicting statements from his administration raise doubts. If the White House aims to instill stability, it must offer consistent and transparent economic policies—not conflicting signals that leave Americans and global markets in a state of unease.