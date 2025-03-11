Complaint filed against Vijay over Iftar event 

A complaint has been filed with the police, demanding legal action against actor and Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay for allegedly bringing disrepute to an Iftar event.

Tamil Nadu Sunnath Jamaath Association’s state treasurer, Syed Kaus, lodged the complaint at the office of the Police Commissioner.

According to the complaint, Vijay participated in an Iftar event held on April 7 at YMCA Grounds in Royapettah, Chennai. During the event, security personnel allegedly assaulted fasting Muslims, an act described as lacking basic humanity.

The association emphasized that an Iftar gathering is a sacred and dignified event and should not be treated like a political rally or a public meeting. They further alleged that Vijay’s event included individuals unrelated to the purpose of fasting, including rowdies and drunkards, who disrespected the sanctity of the occasion.

The association urged authorities to take strict legal action against Vijay to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.