Tamilisai’s advice to DMK MPs

She pointed out that the central government has already assured that the strength of southern states will not be reduced, making further discussions on the issue pointless.

Instead of chasing a non-issue like delimitation, I urge our MPs to direct their efforts toward solving the everyday problems of the people in their constituencies,” she said in a statement.

The former Governor emphasized that elected representatives must first acknowledge the trust placed in them by the public, work towards fulfilling their expectations, and only then engage in broader policy discussions.

Tamilisai also urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to introduce meditation and yoga into the school and college curriculum, emphasizing their positive impact on students’ holistic development.

“Schools and colleges should begin their daily routine with morning meditation, incorporating yoga as part of their curriculum,” she suggested, stressing the transformative benefits of these ancient practices in improving mental well-being and discipline among students.