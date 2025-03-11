OPS condemns TN govt over pregnant woman’s death

Expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has strongly criticized the Tamil Nadu government over the tragic death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Thoothukudi district, blaming the DMK regime’s negligence in addressing doctor shortages.

A woman from Sirupadu village lost her life due to the absence of a doctor at the Pudukkottai Primary Health Centre (PHC). After waiting for four hours without medical assistance, she was finally referred to the Thoothukudi Government Hospital, but it was too late to save her or her child.

Calling the incident “deeply condemnable,” OPS recalled his November 2023 statement, where he highlighted that 6,000 doctor posts were vacant in the state. Despite the Health Minister’s assurance that recruitments would be made, he claimed the situation remains unchanged, with many hospitals still lacking adequate medical staff.

OPS held the DMK government responsible for such avoidable deaths and urged immediate action to fill vacant doctor posts to prevent further tragedies in Tamil Nadu’s healthcare system.