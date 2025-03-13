Family of four ends life in Chennai over debt burden

In a shocking incident, a family of four in Chennai’s Thirumangalam area died by suicide, allegedly due to financial distress.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Balamurugan (52), his wife Sumathi (47), and their sons Jeshwanthkumar (19) and Lingeswaran (17). Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dr. Balamurugan was under immense financial pressure due to debts exceeding ₹5 crore, which may have led to the tragic decision. The police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The shocking event has left the local community in grief, highlighting the severe impact of financial stress on mental well-being.