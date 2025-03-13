UK calls Trump tariffs disappointing

The British government on Wednesday called the Trump administration’s tariffs on global steel and aluminium imports “disappointing,” but said that it won’t impose retaliatory measures.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, however, did not rule out future tariffs on US imports and said he would “continue to engage closely and productively with the US to press the case for UK business interests.”

“We will keep all options on the table and won’t hesitate to respond in the national interest,” Reynolds said.

Treasury Minister James Murray echoed that, telling Times Radio: “We reserve our right to retaliate.”

Britain is not part of the European Union, which Wednesday announced import taxes on American goods, ranging from steel and aluminium to bourbon, peanut butter and jeans in response to Trump’s move.