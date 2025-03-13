Annamalai criticizes PTR over two-language policy



Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has taken a dig at Minister Thiagarajan regarding the language policy, pointing out that the minister’s children have studied two languages—English as the first language and either French or Spanish as the second.

In his statement, Annamalai said, “I listened to Minister Thiagarajan’s response to a question posed at a press meet. He mentioned that both his sons studied under the two-language policy. However, he conveniently left out what those two languages were. His children have studied English as the first language and French or Spanish as the second. Is this what you call the two-language policy?”

Annamalai further emphasized the demand for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), which allows students in government schools to learn Tamil and English along with either an additional Indian language or a foreign language at the higher secondary level. He questioned why such opportunities were being denied to underprivileged students studying in government schools.

“I sincerely wish Minister Thiagarajan’s sons achieve great heights in life. However, we are merely asking for the same language-learning opportunities they had to be made available to children from poor and underprivileged backgrounds studying in government schools. Why resist such a policy?” Annamalai concluded.