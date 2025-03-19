DMK union leader killed in Villupuram; suspect held

Chennai: In a shocking case tied to a land ownership dispute, a 71-year-old DMK-affiliated trade union leader and retired Chennai Corporation employee, Kumar from Ayanavaram, was murdered.

The prime suspect, Urappakkam Ravi, along with his associates, allegedly kidnapped Kumar, strangled him in a moving car, and disposed of his body in the Senji forest region of Villupuram district.

Kumar had been managing a valuable piece of land near Chennai’s East Coast Road (ECR) on behalf of a Mumbai-based relative. The dispute arose when Ravi, a local operative, reportedly attempted to seize the land using forged documents.

Following Kumar’s complaint, the Tambaram police verified the ownership and ruled in favor of his relative. However, before further action could be taken, Kumar was abducted and killed.

Authorities have arrested Ravi, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the crime. The incident has sent shockwaves through political and local circles, raising concerns over rising land-related crimes.