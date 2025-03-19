Minister Ponmudy and his sons appear in special court

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K. Ponmudy, along with his sons—Kallakurichi MP Gautham Sigamani and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association President Ashok Sigamani—physically appeared before a special court in connection with an illegal red sand quarrying case.

On Wednesday, the minister and his sons, who have been named as accused in the case, appeared before Additional Special Judge for CBI cases, S. Ezhil Velavan.

During the hearing, Minister Ponmudy filed a petition under Section 205 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), requesting an exemption from future personal appearances. He cited his responsibilities as a minister and his role as the Deputy General Secretary of the DMK as reasons for the request.

The judge recorded the submission and directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to file a counter to the exemption petition. Special Public Prosecutor N. Ramesh took notice on behalf of the ED.

The case, which involves allegations of illegal quarrying of red sand, has drawn significant attention, with further legal proceedings expected in the coming weeks.

In 2012 the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against former minister Ponmudy for having aided his son, Gautham Sigamani other family members, and aides to illegally quarry red sand in Villupuram when he served as minister for Mines and Minerals between February 13, 2007 and May 15, 2007. It was alleged that due to this, he incurred Rs. 28.36 crore loss for the exchequer of Tamil Nadu.