No pay for striking employees: TN Ggovt

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a stern warning to government employees and teachers, stating that those who participate in strikes by abstaining from work will not receive their salaries.

Various employee and teacher associations have announced a protest to press for their demands. In response, the state government has made it clear that salaries will not be paid to employees who skip work to take part in the strike.

The government has also instructed that apart from medical leave, no other leave—whether casual or special—should be taken by employees. Additionally, it has directed department heads to collect details of those who fail to report to work by 10:15 AM and submit the information to the Human Resource Management Department.

This strict directive aims to discourage absenteeism and ensure that government services remain unaffected by the protest.