Gold prices surge: Crosses Rs 66,000 per sovereign

Chennai: Gold prices in Tamil Nadu have been witnessing fluctuations over the past few days, with both increases and declines recorded. As the week began on Monday, March 17, the price of 22-carat gold dropped by ₹80 per sovereign, bringing it down to ₹65,680.

However, on March 18, gold prices surged by ₹320 per sovereign, reaching ₹66,000. Continuing this upward trend, today’s (March 19) rates have again risen by ₹320, pushing the price of a sovereign to ₹66,320.

With a ₹40 increase per gram, the current rate for one gram of 22-carat gold stands at ₹8,290. This latest surge has pushed gold prices to a new high, crossing the ₹66,000 mark, leaving buyers and jewelry enthusiasts in shock.

Experts attribute the price fluctuations to international market trends, investor demand, and increased gold purchases during the ongoing wedding season in India. With uncertainty in the global economy, gold continues to remain a preferred investment option.

Jewelry buyers and investors are now closely monitoring price trends to decide on their next move, as further increases or corrections in gold rates could significantly impact the market.