Taapsee Pannu starrer Gandhari wraps shoot

The revenge drama Gandhari, starring Taapsee Pannu and Ishwak Singh, has wrapped up its shoot. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and produced under her banner, Kathha Pictures. It is directed by the highly acclaimed Devashish Makhija, known for films such as Bhonsle (2018) and Joram (2023).

Gandhari marks the fourth collaboration between Kanika and Taapsee, following films like Manmarziyaan (2018), Haseen Dillruba (2021) and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba (2024). The film was filmed over 50 days in and around Mumbai and Maharashtra. Taapsee will be seen doing a lot of action in the film as she plays a mother who is on a mission.

Speaking about the film, Kanika shared, “Gandhari has been both an enriching and challenging experience for us. It’s a heroic story that I am extremely proud of. Taapsee has put her heart and soul into the film, as has the entire team.”

Taapsee added, “It has been not just mentally but a physically demanding film. We tried to achieve so much against all odds which wouldn’t have been possible if the entire team was not aligned together and driven enough to complete this film at break neck speed. We have pushed the envelope a bit with this film.”

Gandhari is set for release in 2025.

