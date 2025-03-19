SRK to work with Pushpa director

Shah Rukh Khan is set to collaborate with Pushpa director Sukumar for an actioner set in the rural landscape, as per a report in Mid-day. The will be playing an anti-hero in the film that is set to explore social issues like class and caste. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

“Shah Rukh Khan will play an anti-hero, but this will be a rural political action drama that promises to show him in a raw, rustic, and desi avatar that blends his mass appeal with his global superstar image. It will also explore social issues like caste and class oppression.”

However, both Shah Rukh and Sukumar have multiple projects lined-up currently and it will be some time till the film materializes. “SRK has reportedly told filmmakers eager to work with him that they’ll have to wait for two years before he can consider their projects. King kicks off in May in a start-to-finish schedule,” said the source.

Shah Rukh’s King is reportedly being helmed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Suhana Khan.

