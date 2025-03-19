First single ‘OG Sambavam’ from God Bad Ugly unveiled

With less than a month to go for its theatrical release, the makers of Good Bad Ugly have unveiled the first single, OG Sambavam, setting the stage for an electrifying promotional campaign. The song, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, is a high-energy track designed to elevate the film’s heroism. Adding to its appeal, the song is sung by the composer himself, alongside director Adhik Ravichandran, with lyrics penned by Vishnu Edavan.

The film’s teaser, which was released recently, presents Ajith Kumar in a striking new avatar as AK, a character who embraces his darker side. One of the standout dialogues in the teaser—”No matter how hard you try to be good, the world will make you bad”—hints at the intense narrative and Ajith’s portrayal of an unapologetically gritty character. The teaser also includes glimpses reminiscent of his iconic roles, further fueling excitement among fans.

Featuring an ensemble cast, Good Bad Ugly brings together Trisha, Arjun Das, Shine Tom Chacko, BS Avinash (of KGF fame), Prabhu, Prasanna, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Sunil in key roles. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

On the technical front, GV Prakash marks his reunion with Ajith after Kireedam (2007), handling the music department. Cinematography is helmed by Abinadhan Ramanujam, while Vijay Velukutty takes charge of editing. Though the storyline remains under wraps, the teaser suggests a gripping action-packed drama with Ajith in a commanding role.

Slated for release on April 10, Good Bad Ugly marks Ajith’s latest outing following Vidaamuyarchi, which hit the screens on February