LG Electronics India gets SEBI nod for IPO

LG Electronics India Limited on Tuesday announced that it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO) which is expected to be around Rs 15,000 crore.

The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of South Korean giant LG Electronics Inc., had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on December 6, 2024.

With the final observation from the regulator, the company can now proceed with the offering, according to its statement.

The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), where LG Electronics Inc. will sell up to 10.18 crore equity shares.

Each share has a face value of Rs 10. This means that the IPO will not raise fresh capital for the company but will allow the parent company to offload its stake.