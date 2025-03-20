Hyundai, Honda to hike vehicle prices from April

Hyundai Motor India and Honda Cars India on Wednesday joined the list of automakers planning to hike prices of vehicles from April, second time this year, to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and higher operational expenses.

In a statement Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said it will hike prices of its vehicles by up to 3 per cent effective in April 2025. The quantum of price increase will vary based on the variants and models.

The price increase is due to rising input costs, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, amongst other reasons, it added.

“At Hyundai Motor India Ltd, we strive to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in operational expenses, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment,” HMIL Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.