Putin gifted portrait of Trump to US President

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted to Donald Trump a portrait he commissioned of the US president.

Putin gave the painting to Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow earlier this month, the Russian president’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said in a response to a journalist’s question, declining further comment.

The gift was first mentioned last week by Witkoff in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Witkoff told Carlson that Trump “was clearly touched” by the portrait, which he described as “beautiful”.

Witkoff met Putin after talks with Russian officials about trying to end the war in Ukraine. Ceasefire talks continued on Monday in Saudi Arabia, where US officials met their Russian counterparts, a day after meeting with Ukrainian negotiators.